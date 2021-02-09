Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $75.43 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $75.43 million and $6.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,243,790 coins and its circulating supply is 127,122,893 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

