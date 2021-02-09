Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post $2.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $3.35 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $140.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

ASND traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,648. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

