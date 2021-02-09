Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 9,149,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 7,247,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

