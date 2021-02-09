Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a positive rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

ASH opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,392,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 962.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

