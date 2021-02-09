Asian Fintech Market Capitalization Hits $3.97 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $3.97 million and $2.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

