ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €528.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €418.33 ($492.16).

