ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,000 ($52.26). Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,726.93 ($74.82).

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 4,973 ($64.97) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,879.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,693.82. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59.

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

