Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague Sells 3,488 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $157.12.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

