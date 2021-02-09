Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 7,586 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

