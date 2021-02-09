Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254,366 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

