Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.08 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Olin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

NYSE:OLN opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

