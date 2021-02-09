Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 272,873 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 379,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 364,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.