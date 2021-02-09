Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 425,848 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.35% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of LLNW opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

