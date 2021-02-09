Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 38,555 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Agilysys worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.