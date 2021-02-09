Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.21. Assertio shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 395,176 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gabelli lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. Research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

