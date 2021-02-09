Asset Management Advisors LLC Purchases 33,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $247,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $885,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

