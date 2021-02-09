Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Acquires 201 Shares

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 204 shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.56).

AGR stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.20. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

About Assura Plc (AGR.L)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

