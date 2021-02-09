AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -85.77, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

