Atari Token (ATRI) Achieves Market Cap of $71.30 Million

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $71.30 million and approximately $3,498.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.40 or 0.05407907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

ATRI is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com.

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.