ATLANT (ATL) Market Capitalization Achieves $568,235.40

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $568,235.40 and approximately $24.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

