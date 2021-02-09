Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 13,721 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 13,721 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $411,630.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,051,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 595.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.