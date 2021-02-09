Augur (REP) Price Up 32.4% This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $23.47 or 0.00050138 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $258.20 million and $29.84 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.19 or 0.01047066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.87 or 0.05572612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00031084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Augur (REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

