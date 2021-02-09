Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.05

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 285260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The stock has a market cap of $729.36 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. purchased 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $1,495,000.00. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

About Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

