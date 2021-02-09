Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

