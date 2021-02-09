Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:AVAP opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Avation PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 327 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.06.
Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Company Profile
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.