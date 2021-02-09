Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Up 12.9%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) was up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 4,571,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 1,445,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Avaya by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

