Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.93-2.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.93-2.40 EPS.

AVNT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 591,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,054. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

