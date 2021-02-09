Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 372.10 ($4.86).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 343.10 ($4.48) on Monday. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

In other Aviva plc (AV.L) news, insider Mohit Joshi purchased 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

