Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Decreased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

