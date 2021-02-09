(AXY.TO) (TSE:AXY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

(AXY.TO) (TSE:AXY) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.74. 44,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 108,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

About (AXY.TO) (TSE:AXY)

Alterra Power Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, acquires, develops, and operates renewable power projects. The company operates 8 power plants totaling 825 megawatts (MW) of capacity, including Jimmie Creek run-of-river hydro facility in British Columbia; Dokie 1 wind farm in north-east British Columbia; Shannon Wind Farm in Texas; East Toba and Montrose Creek run-of-river power plants in south-west British Columbia; Svartsengi and Reykjanes geothermal facilities in Iceland; and Kokomo solar facility in Indiana.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for (AXY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (AXY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.