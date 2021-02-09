Azure Power Global (AZRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect Azure Power Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.84. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

