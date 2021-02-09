Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.07% of Brooks Automation worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

