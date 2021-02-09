Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

