Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

