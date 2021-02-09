Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $408,028. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

