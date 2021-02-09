Bailard Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 308.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,751 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 388.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 117,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

