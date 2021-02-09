Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 62,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 119,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 351,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,430,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

