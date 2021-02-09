Bailard Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in AutoZone by 109.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,224.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.87. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

