Bailard Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

