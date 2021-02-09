Bailard Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $378.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

