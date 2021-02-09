Banano Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Banano has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $40,683.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00235108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,256,763 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.