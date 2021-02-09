Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 370,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 455,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

