Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

