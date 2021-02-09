Bank Hapoalim BM Has $640,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after buying an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after buying an additional 968,011 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

