Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

