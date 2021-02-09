Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 280 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Sony were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sony by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after acquiring an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 6,200.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,072,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

