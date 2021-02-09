Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 6,845 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

