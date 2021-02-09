Bank of The West Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of The West bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE JCI opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

