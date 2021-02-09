Bank of The West Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

