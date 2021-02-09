BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankFinancial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BFIN. TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.